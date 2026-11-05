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🏥 Tifton, GA Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings With Strong Benefits
Tifton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up across clinics, mental health, and home health. If you’re in medicine or allied health and want steady work close to home, these are worth a look.
Certified Medical Assistant – Women’s Health
- Employer: United Obstetrics and Gynecology (Tifton Woman's Center)
- Location: Tifton, GA – 1806 Lee Avenue
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:15 am–6:00 pm, no weekends or holidays
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role in women’s health, working under a Nurse Practitioner. You’ll take vitals, room patients, give injections, handle catheters, and keep exam rooms stocked. Comes with health, dental, life insurance, 401(k) with match, and PTO.
Licensed Mental Health Clinician (LPC, LMFT, LMHC, LCSW, or Psychologist)
- Employer: CHE Behavioral Health Services
- Location: Tifton, GA (long-term care and rehab centers)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide therapy and assessments for older adults in long-term care settings, as part of a multidisciplinary team. Role includes flexible scheduling, 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, malpractice coverage, and PTO, plus an AI scribe to cut down on charting.
Physical Therapist – Home Health (FT)
- Employer: Optum / Amedisys (UnitedHealth Group)
- Location: Tifton, GA – home health
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $72,352–$108,528/year (based on experience, market, and credentials)
Treat patients in their homes to improve mobility, strength, balance, and safety, while helping prevent hospital stays. Offers a comprehensive benefits package, incentive and recognition programs, equity stock purchase, and 401(k) contribution, with clear paths for growth.
If any of these sound like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Tifton healthcare roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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