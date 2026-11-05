🏥 Tifton, GA Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings With Strong Benefits

Tifton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up across clinics, mental health, and home health. If you’re in medicine or allied health and want steady work close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: United Obstetrics and Gynecology (Tifton Woman's Center)

United Obstetrics and Gynecology (Tifton Woman's Center) Location: Tifton, GA – 1806 Lee Avenue

– 1806 Lee Avenue Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8:15 am–6:00 pm , no weekends or holidays

, Monday–Friday, , no weekends or holidays Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role in women’s health, working under a Nurse Practitioner. You’ll take vitals, room patients, give injections, handle catheters, and keep exam rooms stocked. Comes with health, dental, life insurance, 401(k) with match, and PTO.

Employer: CHE Behavioral Health Services

Location: Tifton, GA (long-term care and rehab centers)

(long-term care and rehab centers) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide therapy and assessments for older adults in long-term care settings, as part of a multidisciplinary team. Role includes flexible scheduling, 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, malpractice coverage, and PTO, plus an AI scribe to cut down on charting.

Employer: Optum / Amedisys (UnitedHealth Group)

Location: Tifton, GA – home health

– home health Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,352–$108,528/year (based on experience, market, and credentials)

Treat patients in their homes to improve mobility, strength, balance, and safety, while helping prevent hospital stays. Offers a comprehensive benefits package, incentive and recognition programs, equity stock purchase, and 401(k) contribution, with clear paths for growth.

If any of these sound like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Tifton healthcare roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.