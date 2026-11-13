First Baptist Church of Lakeland hosts a monthly Kinship Care Support Group meal for grandparents, aunts, uncles, and other relatives or family friends who are raising children, providing a free supper, a place to rest, and support from others who understand their situation. Called to Care of Tift and Turner County supports hundreds of foster and kinship families each year and invites residents to sponsor a child in foster care for $25 a month ($300 a year) by donating online or by mailing a check to Called to Care, PO Box 2396, Tifton, GA 31793 with the preferred chapter in the memo. More information and online donations: https://iamcalledtocare.com/donate/

This content is adapted from materials provided by Called to Care of Tift and Turner County