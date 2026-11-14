Tift Animal Rescue, Inc. is caring for Velveteen, a puppy found looking for food in a local schoolyard who is suffering from severe untreated mange, heavy fleas, and intestinal parasites, and needs ongoing medical care, good food, and time to heal. The group is asking for donations to support her treatment, which can be sent by PayPal at tiftrescue@yahoo.com, Venmo at @tiftrescue, CashApp at $tiftrescue, or by mail to Tift Animal Rescue, Inc., 2207 Belmont Ave., Tifton, GA 31794.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Friends of Tift County Animal Shelter