Dog available for adoption at Tift Co. shelter

Memory, a 3-year-old, 65-pound dog, is available for adoption at the Tift Co. Animal Shelter, 278 GA Hwy 125 S, Tifton, GA 31794. Her $85 adoption fee includes spay or neuter surgery, rabies vaccine, DHPP vaccine, and deworming, and adoptions are processed Monday through Friday, 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM; for details call 229-382-7387 or apply to adopt at tiftcounty.rja.revize.com/forms/8638.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Friends of Tift County Animal Shelter