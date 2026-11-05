Young dog Skedaddle available for adoption

Skedaddle, a 1.5-year-old, 44-pound dog, has been waiting almost six months for adoption at Tift Co. Animal Shelter, 278 GA Hwy 125 S, Tifton, GA 31794. His adoption fee is $85, which includes spay/neuter surgery, rabies vaccine, DHPP vaccine, and deworming; adoption hours are Monday–Friday, 1:00 PM–6:00 PM, and the shelter can be reached at 229-382-7387. Apply to adopt online: tiftcounty.rja.revize.com/forms/8638.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Friends of Tift County Animal Shelter