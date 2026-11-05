Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Tifton

Young dog Skedaddle available for adoption

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40F8GT_1Go6FDKZ00

Skedaddle, a 1.5-year-old, 44-pound dog, has been waiting almost six months for adoption at Tift Co. Animal Shelter, 278 GA Hwy 125 S, Tifton, GA 31794. His adoption fee is $85, which includes spay/neuter surgery, rabies vaccine, DHPP vaccine, and deworming; adoption hours are Monday–Friday, 1:00 PM–6:00 PM, and the shelter can be reached at 229-382-7387. Apply to adopt online: tiftcounty.rja.revize.com/forms/8638.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Friends of Tift County Animal Shelter

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments