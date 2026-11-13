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Tiffin
Tiffin Crews Train for Winter Snow Operations
8 days ago
On Friday, 2026-11-13, City of Tiffin Public Works staff took part in a Snow Roadeo, a skills event to practice safely and accurately driving winter road-maintenance trucks. Tiffin Ohio Mayor Lee W. Wilkinson also drove one of the large trucks to better understand how the vehicles handle during snow operations.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Tiffin Government
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