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🍽️ Multiple Food Service & Hospitality Jobs in Tiffin, Ohio
Tiffin’s food scene is busy in healthcare and campus dining right now. If you like fast-paced work and serving people, there are several solid options open.
Dietary Aide – The Willows at Tiffin (Trilogy Health Services)
- Employer: Trilogy Health Services
- Location: Tiffin, OH (The Willows at Tiffin, 410 Fair Lane)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help prep and serve meals for residents in a long-term care setting while keeping the kitchen and dining areas clean and safe. This role stands out for weekly pay, quarterly raises, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid parental leave, and tuition & student loan assistance.
Cook – Food & Nutrition Services (Full Time)
- Employer: Not listed (Food and Nutrition Services department)
- Location: Tiffin, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead hot food prep for patients and residents, from planning cooking schedules to tasting for quality and tracking food temps. Good fit if you have 2+ years healthcare food service experience, like working with the elderly, and don’t mind a very active, on-your-feet job.
Waitstaff – Tiffin University (Part Time)
- Employer: AVI Foodsystems, Inc.
- Location: Tiffin University, Tiffin, OH
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Serve students and guests on campus, take orders, answer menu questions, and help set up and clean up service areas. Backed by a large food service company with training, growth opportunities, and benefits for full-time roles if you decide to grow your hours later.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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