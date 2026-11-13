Tiffin’s food scene is busy in healthcare and campus dining right now. If you like fast-paced work and serving people, there are several solid options open.

Employer: Trilogy Health Services

Trilogy Health Services Location: Tiffin, OH (The Willows at Tiffin, 410 Fair Lane)

(The Willows at Tiffin, 410 Fair Lane) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help prep and serve meals for residents in a long-term care setting while keeping the kitchen and dining areas clean and safe. This role stands out for weekly pay, quarterly raises, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid parental leave, and tuition & student loan assistance.

Employer: Not listed (Food and Nutrition Services department)

Not listed (Food and Nutrition Services department) Location: Tiffin, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead hot food prep for patients and residents, from planning cooking schedules to tasting for quality and tracking food temps. Good fit if you have 2+ years healthcare food service experience, like working with the elderly, and don’t mind a very active, on-your-feet job.

Employer: AVI Foodsystems, Inc.

Location: Tiffin University, Tiffin, OH

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve students and guests on campus, take orders, answer menu questions, and help set up and clean up service areas. Backed by a large food service company with training, growth opportunities, and benefits for full-time roles if you decide to grow your hours later.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.