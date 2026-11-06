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🐱 Sweet Tiffin Kittens Ready for Adoption in Seneca County
Looking for a tiny new friend in Tiffin? These adoptable kittens are waiting at the Humane Society of Seneca County for a safe, loving home.
Kabocha
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: Humane Society of Seneca County
- Phone: (419) 447-5704
Kabocha is a young medium-haired kitten looking for a family to help her grow up safe and loved. She’s at the perfect age to learn your routine and bond closely with her people.
👉 Meet Kabocha and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Honeynut
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: Humane Society of Seneca County
- Phone: (419) 447-5704
Honeynut is another adorable medium-haired baby who’s ready to start life in a forever home. If you’re hoping to adopt a kitten while she’s still small and learning, Honeynut could be a great match.
👉 Meet Honeynut and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Squatch
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: Humane Society of Seneca County
- Phone: (419) 447-5704
Squatch is a shorthaired baby girl who’s still in the kitten stage and ready to grow up with a family of her own. If you’re looking for a young cat to raise from the start, come meet Squatch.
👉 Meet Squatch and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Tiffin, OH, please consider visiting the Humane Society of Seneca County or calling (419) 447-5704 to ask about these kittens. Sharing this post with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.