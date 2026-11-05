🏭 Tiffin, OH Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple $20/hr+ Openings

Tiffin’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid pay and steady hours on the table. If you like hands-on work and clear routines, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: TPC Food Service

TPC Food Service Location: Tiffin, OH (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $15.00/hour + attendance bonus

+ attendance bonus Schedule: Monday–Friday, 10:00 a.m. until tasks are done

Help keep a busy food-service warehouse running smoothly by receiving product, putting away inventory, and refilling pick bins. You’ll be on your feet, lifting up to 50 lbs, using basic computers, and possibly driving stand-up forklifts and pallet jacks (they’ll train if needed). Benefits include 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and more.

Employer: Sonoco

Location: 60 Heritage Dr., Tiffin, OH 44883

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.39/hour + $0.75/hour shift differential

Shifts: 2nd (3 p.m.–11 p.m.) or 3rd (11 p.m.–7 a.m.)

or Bonus: $2,000 sign-on bonus ($1,000 at 90 days, $1,000 at 6 months)

Work in Sonoco’s tube and core division, keeping lines running safely and efficiently while checking product quality and helping with setups and clean-up. This is a good fit if you have at least 1 year of manufacturing/warehouse experience, can lift 50 lbs, and like fast-paced, team-based work. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Kreate

Location: Tiffin, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20/hour , with pay increases every 6 months (range listed: $20–$20/hour )

, with (range listed: ) Schedule: 7 a.m.–7 p.m., 2-2-3 schedule (every other weekend off), permanent 1st shift

Support a plastic injection molding plant by helping with material handling, changeovers, and general cleaning to keep production lines running smoothly. This role is great if you want steady day-shift hours, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like staying active and working with a team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting often helps you see if it’s a match. And if you’re interested, don’t wait; apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.