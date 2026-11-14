📅 Family tree farm grand opening in Ticonderoga

Patty-Melt Tree Farm is celebrating its Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 4:30 PM.

The farm is at 495 Warner Hill Road, Ticonderoga, NY and is owned by Jean and Mike Lapeter. It’s a family-run Christmas tree farm created to honor Jean’s mother, Patricia Melton, and to bring back classic holiday traditions and family time.

Community members, Chamber Members, area businesses, residents, and visitors are all invited to stop by, meet Jean and Mike, and help welcome this new local business.

For details about the celebration, contact the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce at 518-585-6619 or visit www.ticonderogany.com. You can also follow Patty-Melt Tree Farm and TACC on Facebook for updates.