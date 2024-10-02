Wildfire Risk Rises Across Upper Michigan Due to Dry and Gusty Conditions

Photo by National Weather Service

[MARQUETTE] — Issued by the National Weather Service at 4:35 AM EDT on October 2, 2024.

Fire Weather Threatens Upper Michigan as Dry, Windy Conditions Persist

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for central and western Upper Michigan due to elevated wildfire risks. Strong winds and dry weather conditions are creating a high potential for wildfires across the region.

Gusty Winds and Dry Weather Fuel Wildfire Potential

On Wednesday afternoon, the combination of gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 30 mph, warm temperatures, and a lack of significant recent rainfall will heighten the danger of wildfires across areas like Keweenaw, Ontonagon, Houghton, Marquette, and Baraga. The NWS urges residents to avoid outdoor burning as the conditions remain volatile. Burn restrictions are currently in effect and any potential wildfires should be reported immediately by calling 911.

Residents can check current restrictions through the Michigan DNR Burn Permit system at www.dnr.state.mi.us/burnpermits or call 866-922-2876 for further information.

Frost Concerns Follow Fire Risks for Later in the Week

While wildfire risks dominate Wednesday’s forecast, Thursday and Friday could bring a different hazard. Areas of frost are expected across interior western and central Upper Michigan later this week. Residents should prepare for rapidly changing weather patterns and the possibility of cold nighttime temperatures that may damage sensitive vegetation.

Hazardous Weather Changes Fast - Stay Updated

Weather Watches, Warnings, and Advisories are frequently updated by NWS. Please look for updates to this report from the National Weather Service, or your local news channels and NOAA All Hazards radio.

