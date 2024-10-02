Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ThumbWind

    Wildfire Risk Rises Across Upper Michigan Due to Dry and Gusty Conditions

    2 days ago

    Upper Michigan faces wildfire risks amid strong winds and dry conditions, prompting the NWS to issue warnings and call for fire safety precautions.

    Gusty Winds and Dry Weather Raise Wildfire Concerns Across Michigan's Upper Peninsula

    [MARQUETTE] — Issued by the National Weather Service at 4:35 AM EDT on October 2, 2024.

    Fire Weather Threatens Upper Michigan as Dry, Windy Conditions Persist

    The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for central and western Upper Michigan due to elevated wildfire risks. Strong winds and dry weather conditions are creating a high potential for wildfires across the region.

    Gusty Winds and Dry Weather Fuel Wildfire Potential

    On Wednesday afternoon, the combination of gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 30 mph, warm temperatures, and a lack of significant recent rainfall will heighten the danger of wildfires across areas like Keweenaw, Ontonagon, Houghton, Marquette, and Baraga. The NWS urges residents to avoid outdoor burning as the conditions remain volatile. Burn restrictions are currently in effect and any potential wildfires should be reported immediately by calling 911.

    Residents can check current restrictions through the Michigan DNR Burn Permit system at www.dnr.state.mi.us/burnpermits or call 866-922-2876 for further information.

    Frost Concerns Follow Fire Risks for Later in the Week

    While wildfire risks dominate Wednesday’s forecast, Thursday and Friday could bring a different hazard. Areas of frost are expected across interior western and central Upper Michigan later this week. Residents should prepare for rapidly changing weather patterns and the possibility of cold nighttime temperatures that may damage sensitive vegetation.

    Hazardous Weather Changes Fast - Stay Updated

    Weather Watches, Warnings, and Advisories are frequently updated by NWS. Please look for updates to this report from the National Weather Service, or your local news channels and NOAA All Hazards radio. Please follow ThumbWind Publications for more local weather and news updates. Your helpful comments are welcome.

    Explore Michigan's Thumb and the Great Lakes on ThumbWind.com.


    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Southern California Boils! Record Heat Wave Could Shatter More Temperature Records
    ThumbWind2 days ago
    Just When You Liked Michigan's Fall Sweater Weather - Temps to Hit 80 Again!
    ThumbWind2 days ago
    Extreme Heat and Fire Risk Poised to Ignite Nebraska—Are You Ready?
    ThumbWind6 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Frost Hits Minnesota—But Saturday’s High Temps, Wind and Fire Danger Could Make Things Wierd
    ThumbWind21 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 hours ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Stormy Weekend Ahead for Miami, But Next Week’s Rain Could Be Worse
    ThumbWind21 hours ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    Unclaimed $25,000-a-Year-for-Life Lottery Prize Remains Mystery in Livonia
    ThumbWind6 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post15 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    Judge backs feds in Wyoming black-footed ferret reintroduction dispute
    WyoFile25 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Michigan State Faces Tough Test Against No. 6 Oregon in Friday Night Showdown
    ThumbWind2 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson2 days ago
    Sanilac County Joins National Effort: Safely Dispose of Prescription Drugs on October 26th
    ThumbWind18 hours ago
    It’s so suspicious how EVERY place is asking “Do you want your receipt?”Woman issues receipt warning
    NewsNinja16 hours ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy