Is New Mexico’s GOP Stuck in the Past? Fake Elector Reappointed Despite Scandal

Deborah W. Maestas Photo by historica.fandom.com

Steve Pearce’s controversial decision to name Debbie Weh-Maestas as a presidential elector has reignited criticism over the party’s commitment to democratic principles.

New Mexico Democrats Condemn GOP’s Reappointment of Fake Elector Debbie Weh-Maestas

The Republican Party of New Mexico is facing intense backlash after party chair Steve Pearce once again selected Debbie Weh-Maestas—one of the state’s infamous 2020 fake electors—as a presidential elector for the 2024 election. Weh-Maestas, who previously attempted to assign New Mexico’s five electoral votes to Donald Trump despite his loss in the state by nearly 100,000 votes, has been a controversial figure due to her role in the false electoral certificate scheme investigated by the January 6th Committee.

The move has prompted outrage from the Democratic Party of New Mexico (DPNM), with Chair Jessica Velasquez calling on Republican leaders and candidates like Yvette Herrell and Nella Domenici to disavow Pearce’s decision and publicly commit to respecting the results of the upcoming election. Velasquez accused Pearce and the state GOP of attempting to undermine democratic processes, stating, “The MAGA-infested GOP then tried to undermine a free and fair election and violently overthrow our democracy for the first time in modern American history. Now, Steve Pearce and the MAGA GOP have doubled down on attacking our democracy.”

History of False Elector Controversy

The controversy dates back to the 2020 presidential election when Pearce and Weh-Maestas, along with four other individuals, submitted false electoral certificates claiming Trump had won New Mexico, in defiance of the actual results. This action, part of a broader nationwide scheme, has drawn widespread condemnation and led to subpoenas by the January 6th Committee for the individuals involved.

Weh-Maestas, a former Chair of the Republican Party of New Mexico, was a key player in this effort and continues to be a divisive figure within the state’s political landscape. Her reappointment as an elector by Pearce suggests that the party, under his leadership, is not shying away from its controversial past.

Calls for Accountability and Transparency

Democrats are demanding that the Republican Party of New Mexico reject Weh-Maestas’s appointment and affirm their commitment to accepting the outcomes of free and fair elections. Velasquez’s statement reflects broader concerns about the GOP’s direction under Pearce, especially as the party continues to grapple with the legacy of the 2020 election and its fallout.

“The Democratic Party of New Mexico is calling on these prominent Republicans to do what is right and denounce fake elector Debbie Weh-Maestas and Steve Pearce’s attacks on our democracy,” Velasquez said. The statement also highlighted the potential risks of reappointing someone involved in a previous electoral scheme, warning that such actions could set a dangerous precedent for the future.

Implications for the GOP and Future Elections

The reappointment of Weh-Maestas could have significant implications for the Republican Party of New Mexico as it attempts to rebuild and regain public trust. Critics argue that the decision signals a refusal to learn from past mistakes and an alarming willingness to repeat history. With trust in democratic institutions already eroded, these actions could further polarize the electorate and undermine confidence in the electoral process.

As the 2024 election approaches, the actions of the state GOP will be closely watched, and their handling of this situation may play a crucial role in shaping the party's future in New Mexico.

