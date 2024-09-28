Warren Man Faces Felony Charge After Allegedly Fleeing Scene of Fatal Crash

Photo by Macomb County Prosecutor

The case highlights ongoing issues of pedestrian safety and legal accountability in Michigan.

Mount Clemens, MI — A 52-year-old Warren resident, Adib Mikha Estefo, has been arraigned for allegedly failing to stop after hitting a pedestrian on Gratiot Avenue in Eastpointe, resulting in the victim’s death. Estefo faces a felony charge for Failing to Stop at the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death, which carries a potential five-year prison sentence.

Adib Mikha Estefo Photo by Macomb County Sheriff

Pedestrian Killed on Gratiot Avenue in Dark, Rainy Conditions

The incident occurred on the night of Wednesday, September 25, 2024, when road conditions were described as dark and rainy. Estefo is accused of striking Christopher Pounce, Jr., a 30-year-old resident of Eastpointe, and then leaving the scene without stopping. Pounce suffered severe injuries and was later pronounced dead.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, especially one involving a fatality, is a serious crime. Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido emphasized the importance of legal and moral responsibility in such cases. “Failing to stop at the scene of a fatal accident is not only a violation of the law but an unconscionable act that denies the victim the dignity they deserve. We will ensure that these actions have consequences and that the defendant is held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” Lucido stated.

Court Proceedings and Conditions of Release for the Defendant

Estefo was arraigned in the 38th Eastpointe District Court before District Court Judge Kathleen Galen. His bond was set at $75,000 cash/surety with no 10% provision, indicating the court’s view of the case's severity and the need to ensure Estefo’s presence at future court dates. The stringent conditions of his release include a GPS tether, random drug and alcohol screening, the surrender of his passport, and a restriction on leaving the State of Michigan.

The defendant’s next court appearances are a Probable Cause Hearing scheduled for October 8, 2024, followed by a Preliminary Exam on October 15, 2024. These hearings will determine whether the case will proceed to trial.

Legal Accountability and Community Response

The arraignment of Adib Mikha Estefo has prompted reactions from community members and advocacy groups who are calling for justice for Christopher Pounce, Jr. The victim’s family has requested privacy but has expressed their hope that the case will bring attention to the importance of driver accountability and pedestrian safety.

While the legal process will take its course, the community is left grappling with the loss of a young life and the broader implications of such incidents. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has reiterated its commitment to pursuing justice in this case and similar cases, emphasizing that those who flee the scene of a fatal accident will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

As the court proceedings move forward, the case against Estefo will be closely watched, not only by those directly affected but by a community concerned about the safety of its streets and the accountability of those who drive on them.

