Phoenix Prepares to Sizzle: Record-Breaking Heat Set to Scorch the Valley

Photo by National Weather Service

Phoenix Faces Extreme Heat Wave with Potential for Record Highs

PHOENIX — Issued by the National Weather Service at 9:54 PM on September 27, 2024.

Dangerous Heat Grips Phoenix as Temperatures Near 116 Degrees

Phoenix and surrounding areas are in the midst of an excessive heat wave, with temperatures expected to reach a scorching 116 degrees today. This marks the latest occurrence of such extreme heat in the city’s recorded history, surpassing the previous record of 115 degrees set in early September 2020. Residents are urged to take precautions as these conditions pose a significant health risk.

Unseasonably Strong High Pressure to Blame for Extreme Heat

An unseasonably strong high-pressure system centered over southern Arizona is responsible for the sweltering conditions. This system is expected to maintain its grip over the region through at least mid-week, with daily highs in the Phoenix Metro, southeastern California, and southwestern and south-central Arizona hovering between 106 and 116 degrees. As a result, widespread Major HeatRisk conditions are expected, with localized areas experiencing Extreme HeatRisk.

Cooling Slightly by Mid-Week, But Still Above Normal

While temperatures are forecasted to cool slightly by the end of next week, they will remain well above normal. Highs will drop to around 105-110 degrees, which is still 10 degrees above the seasonal average. The Excessive Heat Warning for the region remains in effect through Tuesday evening and may be extended depending on future conditions.

High Fire Risk Across Desert Areas

In addition to extreme heat, dry conditions continue to elevate fire risk across the region. Minimal humidity and high temperatures create an environment ripe for wildfire spread, particularly in the lower deserts and higher terrain. Fire crews remain on high alert, and residents are advised to exercise caution with any activities that could spark a fire.

Aviation and Marine Conditions

Light winds are expected across south-central Arizona, with southeasterly gusts reaching up to 20 mph in the Phoenix area during the afternoon. For aviation, expect predominantly clear skies with occasional flat cumulus clouds over higher terrain. Marine conditions will be calm with clear skies and light winds favoring westerly and northwesterly directions.

Hazardous Weather Changes Fast - Stay Updated

