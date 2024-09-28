Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ThumbWind

    Phoenix Prepares to Sizzle: Record-Breaking Heat Set to Scorch the Valley

    2 days ago

    Phoenix braces for extreme heat as temperatures soar to record-breaking levels through mid-week.

    Phoenix Faces Extreme Heat Wave with Potential for Record Highs

    PHOENIX — Issued by the National Weather Service at 9:54 PM on September 27, 2024.

    Dangerous Heat Grips Phoenix as Temperatures Near 116 Degrees

    Phoenix and surrounding areas are in the midst of an excessive heat wave, with temperatures expected to reach a scorching 116 degrees today. This marks the latest occurrence of such extreme heat in the city’s recorded history, surpassing the previous record of 115 degrees set in early September 2020. Residents are urged to take precautions as these conditions pose a significant health risk.

    Unseasonably Strong High Pressure to Blame for Extreme Heat

    An unseasonably strong high-pressure system centered over southern Arizona is responsible for the sweltering conditions. This system is expected to maintain its grip over the region through at least mid-week, with daily highs in the Phoenix Metro, southeastern California, and southwestern and south-central Arizona hovering between 106 and 116 degrees. As a result, widespread Major HeatRisk conditions are expected, with localized areas experiencing Extreme HeatRisk.

    Cooling Slightly by Mid-Week, But Still Above Normal

    While temperatures are forecasted to cool slightly by the end of next week, they will remain well above normal. Highs will drop to around 105-110 degrees, which is still 10 degrees above the seasonal average. The Excessive Heat Warning for the region remains in effect through Tuesday evening and may be extended depending on future conditions.

    High Fire Risk Across Desert Areas

    In addition to extreme heat, dry conditions continue to elevate fire risk across the region. Minimal humidity and high temperatures create an environment ripe for wildfire spread, particularly in the lower deserts and higher terrain. Fire crews remain on high alert, and residents are advised to exercise caution with any activities that could spark a fire.

    Aviation and Marine Conditions

    Light winds are expected across south-central Arizona, with southeasterly gusts reaching up to 20 mph in the Phoenix area during the afternoon. For aviation, expect predominantly clear skies with occasional flat cumulus clouds over higher terrain. Marine conditions will be calm with clear skies and light winds favoring westerly and northwesterly directions.

    Hazardous Weather Changes Fast - Stay Updated

    Weather Watches, Warnings, and Advisories are frequently updated by the National Weather Service. Please look for updates to this report from the National Weather Service, or your local news channels and NOAA All Hazards radio. Please follow ThumbWind Publications for more local weather and news updates. Your helpful comments are welcome.


    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Severe Fog and Thunderstorms to Disrupt Tuesday in Southeast Michigan!
    ThumbWind5 hours ago
    Scorching Heat and Flooding Rain Set to Slam South Florida
    ThumbWind2 days ago
    Extreme Heat and Fire Risk Poised to Ignite Nebraska—Are You Ready?
    ThumbWind2 days ago
    Central Michigan University Ranks Among Nation’s Best in U.S. News & World Report 2025 Rankings
    ThumbWind1 day ago
    Hurricane Francine to Impact the Gulf Coast; Heavy Rain, Hurricane Conditions, & Tornadoes
    National Weather Force19 days ago
    Unclaimed $25,000-a-Year-for-Life Lottery Prize Remains Mystery in Livonia
    ThumbWind2 days ago
    Will the Matlacha Bridge Hold? Live Webcam Shows Hurricane Helene Bashing Famous Ft. Myer Bridge
    ThumbWind3 days ago
    Caught in the Act! - Michigan DNR’s Secret Nighttime Hunt for Walleye Revealed
    ThumbWind3 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Arrest made after a loaded gun was found in a 6-year-old student’s backpack in Orange County
    Margaret Minnicks6 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja5 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile5 hours ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Troopers seek man accused of spending $1,500 on lost debit card
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News14 days ago
    Hope You Like Fog—Kentucky Isn’t Done Yet! Then...a Cold Front Approaches
    ThumbWind1 day ago
    Michigan Senate Democrats Push for Expanded Access to Contraception
    ThumbWind3 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Sanilac Sheriff Seeks Information On Illegal Dumping In Buel Township
    ThumbWind2 days ago
    Widespread Fog Expected Tonight Across Kentucky as Cold Front Approaches
    ThumbWind4 hours ago
    MSU Study Reveals Hidden Health Risks and Benefits of Sustainable Agriculture Practices
    ThumbWind2 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Given 30 Year Sentence for Secretly Recording Minors in Cabins
    J. Souza13 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post14 days ago
    $223 Million Spent! Why Publix Is Taking Over Florida Shopping Centers
    Akeena7 days ago
    Farmington Hills Man Faces Felony Charges After Assaulting Mail Carrier Over Harris-Walz Flyer
    ThumbWind2 days ago
    Rick Scott Labels Florida's Abortion Amendment a "Gimmick" as Ballot Measure Gains Support
    ThumbWind2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy