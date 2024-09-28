Open in App
    Extreme Heat and Fire Risk Poised to Ignite Nebraska—Are You Ready?

    2 days ago

    Warm temperatures and dry conditions increase fire risk across central and western Nebraska.

    Nebraska Faces Elevated Fire Danger Amid High Temperatures

    NORTH PLATTE — Issued by the National Weather Service at 12:10 AM on September 28, 2024.

    Scorching Weekend Temperatures and Fire Risks in Western Nebraska

    Nebraska residents can expect an unseasonably warm weekend with highs reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s, particularly north of the I-80 corridor. The remnants of Tropical Storm Helene, stalled over the Mississippi Valley, are acting as a weather block, allowing high pressure to dominate and bring warm, dry conditions to the region through Sunday. With no rain in the forecast, fire weather concerns are elevated, especially in the Sandhills and Panhandle regions.

    Strong Cold Front to Bring Cooler Temperatures Early Next Week

    A significant shift in weather is expected as a strong cold front moves through the region early Monday morning. This front will bring blustery winds and much cooler temperatures, with highs dropping into the 60s across most of the area. Unfortunately, the front will pass without any rain, leaving the region dry and potentially exacerbating fire conditions. The combination of dry air and strong winds could lead to critical fire weather from the Sandhills into the Panhandle.

    Fire Weather Watch Issued for Western Sandhills and Panhandle

    The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Sunday afternoon, covering fire zone 204, which includes parts of the Western Sandhills and Panhandle. High temperatures, low humidity, and gusty winds will create dangerous fire conditions. Winds are expected to reach up to 35 mph, with humidity levels dropping to 15 percent or lower, making it easier for fires to ignite and spread rapidly.

    Dry Conditions Persist Through Next Week

    Looking ahead, the weather pattern remains dry with no precipitation expected through the week. After a brief cooldown on Tuesday, temperatures will rise again near 80 degrees by mid-week. This prolonged dry spell, combined with breezy conditions, will keep fire concerns elevated. Residents are urged to exercise caution and avoid activities that could spark wildfires.

    Hazardous Weather Changes Fast - Stay Updated

    Weather Watches, Warnings, and Advisories are frequently updated by the National Weather Service. Please look for updates to this report from the National Weather Service, or your local news channels and NOAA All Hazards radio. Please follow ThumbWind Publications for more local weather and news updates. Your helpful comments are welcome.

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Justin Piper
    1d ago
    September 29, 2024. news
    Nathan Goebel
    2d ago
    no no I'm not ready but I shall take action and prepare myself
