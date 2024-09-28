Open in App
    Tropical System Keeps Southeast Michigan Soggy—Is More Bad Weather on the Way?

    2 days ago

    Scattered rain showers are set to affect southern Michigan this weekend, with cooler temperatures expected next week.

    Southeast Michigan Faces Prolonged Wet Weather

    DETROIT — Issued by the National Weather Service at 2:55 AM on September 28, 2024.

    Persistent Showers Forecast for Southern Michigan Throughout the Weekend

    Residents in southeast Michigan should brace for continued rain this weekend, with scattered to numerous light showers persisting throughout Saturday. The weather pattern, caused by a tropical airmass moving through the southern Great Lakes, will mainly affect areas south of the M-59 corridor, where the rain chances remain lower into Sunday.

    Moderate Rainfall Expected; Thunderstorms Unlikely

    Despite the influx of moisture, the current system lacks the intensity needed for widespread rainfall. As the dry slot in the mid-level atmosphere lifts northward, a modest increase in rain activity is expected today. While there is a slight chance of a stray thunderstorm, forecast models do not show significant potential for severe weather due to minimal atmospheric instability.

    Weakening Tropical System Influences Lake Conditions

    The remnants of Tropical Storm Helene, now situated over western Kentucky, continue to influence the Great Lakes region. This system has maintained elevated winds across the southern Great Lakes, prompting Small Craft Advisories on Lake Erie, Lake St. Clair, and Saginaw Bay. Waves reaching 3-4 feet are anticipated, though conditions are expected to improve by Saturday evening as the system weakens and drifts northeastward through Ohio.

    Cooler Temperatures on the Horizon for Early Next Week

    As the upper-level ridge axis shifts southward by Monday, drier conditions will set in for most of southern Michigan. However, a cold front moving through on Tuesday is expected to bring another round of showers, followed by cooler air. Temperatures are forecasted to dip into the 60s by mid-week, with fall-like conditions likely to dominate the region.

    Hazardous Weather Changes Fast - Stay Updated

    Weather Watches, Warnings, and Advisories are frequently updated by the National Weather Service. Please look for updates to this report from the National Weather Service, or your local news channels and NOAA All Hazards radio. Please follow ThumbWind Publications for more local weather and news updates. Your helpful comments are welcome.

    Explore Michigan's Thumb and the Great Lakes on ThumbWind.com.


