    Windy Weekend Ahead: Lower Michigan Braces for Helene's Last Gasp

    2 days ago

    Rain and gusty winds to impact Lower Michigan this weekend.

    Helene’s remnants bring wind advisories and scattered showers to Michigan.

    DETROIT — Issued by the National Weather Service at 3:00 AM EDT on September 27, 2024.

    Winds Strengthen Across Michigan as Helene's Remnants Move North

    The remnants of Hurricane Helene are expected to impact Lower Michigan starting this evening, bringing gusty winds and light showers to the region. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), dry conditions will persist today with gusts reaching up to 35 mph, particularly near the Ohio border. Rain showers will move into Southeast Michigan this evening and continue through Saturday, with sporadic light rain expected into early next week.

    Gusty Winds to Impact Marine and Coastal Areas

    A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for Lake St. Clair and the Michigan waters of Lake Erie due to the strong pressure gradient created by the remnants of Helene. Gusts up to 30 knots are likely, particularly late this afternoon and early evening. The advisory remains active through Saturday morning. Winds will decrease slightly but remain elevated, ranging from 20 to 25 knots over the weekend.

    Scattered Showers Expected Through Early Next Week

    A weakening moisture axis will extend into Southern Michigan, generating light showers through Saturday and Sunday. An upper-level ridge will attempt to build back on Sunday night into Monday, but uncertainty remains about the strength and timing of the approaching cold front set to pass through on Tuesday. Depending on the system's evolution, temperatures could drop up to 5 degrees below normal by mid-week.

    Marine Conditions Deteriorate with Onshore Winds

    Winds will be strongest over Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair today, with potential for brief marginal gale-force gusts. Onshore flow over Lake Huron could create waves and winds near advisory levels through the weekend. Mariners are advised to exercise caution and monitor local conditions closely.

    Hazardous Weather Changes Fast - Stay Updated

    Weather Watches, Warnings, and Advisories are frequently updated by the National Weather Service. Please look for updates to this report from the National Weather Service, or your local news channels and NOAA All Hazards radio. Please follow ThumbWind Publications for more local weather and news updates. Your helpful comments are welcome.

