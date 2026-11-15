Thousand Palms has some very sweet cats and kittens hoping for a safe, loving home. All of these kitties are at Riverside County Animal Control – Coachella Shelter and are looking for their new families.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red Tabby

Orange/Red Tabby Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter

Pumpkin is a classic orange tabby baby boy, full of that bright, sunny color so many people love. If you’re looking for a young kitten to grow up with your family, Pumpkin could be a great match.

👉 Meet PUMPKIN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter

Haiiro is a handsome young gray boy with a sleek coat. As a young cat, he’s past the tiniest kitten stage but still playful and full of energy.

👉 Meet HAIIRO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red Tabby

Orange/Red Tabby Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter

Arky is another adorable orange tabby kitten, perfect for someone who wants to raise a cat from a young age.

👉 Meet ARKY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Calico or Dilute Calico

Calico or Dilute Calico Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter

Danish is a uniquely marked calico-style kitten boy with eye-catching colors. If you love interesting coat patterns, he’s one to check out.

👉 Meet DANISH and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Calico or Dilute Calico

Calico or Dilute Calico Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter

Kira is a young calico girl with beautiful multi-colored fur. She’s a nice option if you want a cat who’s still youthful but not a tiny kitten.

👉 Meet KIRA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: A

A Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter

This fluffy gray tabby baby boy has medium-length fur and soft stripes. If you like a slightly fluffier kitten, this little guy may be the one.

👉 Meet this gray tabby kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: A

A Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red Tabby

Orange/Red Tabby Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter

This listing is for a male orange tabby kitten. If you’re drawn to classic orange boys, he’s worth a look.

👉 Meet this orange tabby boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter

Autumn is a young tortoiseshell girl with rich, mottled colors. Tortoiseshell cats are known for their striking coats, and Autumn is no exception.

👉 Meet AUTUMN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: A

A Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red Tabby

Orange/Red Tabby Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter

Another male orange tabby kitten, listed separately, with that same sunny coloring many families love.

👉 Meet this orange tabby boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: A

A Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/Red Tabby

Orange/Red Tabby Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter

This listing is for a female orange tabby kitten, which is a bit rarer than the boys. She could be a fun and special addition to your home.

👉 Meet this orange tabby girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please contact Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter through their Adopt-a-Pet listings, or call the shelter directly to ask about current availability, adoption fees, and vetting (spay/neuter, vaccines, microchip). Visiting in person is a great way to see who you connect with.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.