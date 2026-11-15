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🐱 Playful & Sweet Cats Waiting for Adoption in Thousand Palms
Thousand Palms has some very sweet cats and kittens hoping for a safe, loving home. All of these kitties are at Riverside County Animal Control – Coachella Shelter and are looking for their new families.
PUMPKIN
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red Tabby
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter
Pumpkin is a classic orange tabby baby boy, full of that bright, sunny color so many people love. If you’re looking for a young kitten to grow up with your family, Pumpkin could be a great match.
👉 Meet PUMPKIN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
HAIIRO
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter
Haiiro is a handsome young gray boy with a sleek coat. As a young cat, he’s past the tiniest kitten stage but still playful and full of energy.
👉 Meet HAIIRO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ARKY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red Tabby
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter
Arky is another adorable orange tabby kitten, perfect for someone who wants to raise a cat from a young age.
👉 Meet ARKY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
DANISH
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Calico or Dilute Calico
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter
Danish is a uniquely marked calico-style kitten boy with eye-catching colors. If you love interesting coat patterns, he’s one to check out.
👉 Meet DANISH and apply to adopt on adoptapet
KIRA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico or Dilute Calico
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter
Kira is a young calico girl with beautiful multi-colored fur. She’s a nice option if you want a cat who’s still youthful but not a tiny kitten.
👉 Meet KIRA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A (Gray Tabby Kitten)
- Name on listing: A
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter
This fluffy gray tabby baby boy has medium-length fur and soft stripes. If you like a slightly fluffier kitten, this little guy may be the one.
👉 Meet this gray tabby kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A (Orange Tabby Boy – Listing 50008408)
- Name on listing: A
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red Tabby
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter
This listing is for a male orange tabby kitten. If you’re drawn to classic orange boys, he’s worth a look.
👉 Meet this orange tabby boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
AUTUMN
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter
Autumn is a young tortoiseshell girl with rich, mottled colors. Tortoiseshell cats are known for their striking coats, and Autumn is no exception.
👉 Meet AUTUMN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A (Orange Tabby Boy – Listing 50008411)
- Name on listing: A
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red Tabby
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter
Another male orange tabby kitten, listed separately, with that same sunny coloring many families love.
👉 Meet this orange tabby boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A (Orange Tabby Girl)
- Name on listing: A
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/Red Tabby
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter
This listing is for a female orange tabby kitten, which is a bit rarer than the boys. She could be a fun and special addition to your home.
👉 Meet this orange tabby girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these cats, please contact Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter through their Adopt-a-Pet listings, or call the shelter directly to ask about current availability, adoption fees, and vetting (spay/neuter, vaccines, microchip). Visiting in person is a great way to see who you connect with.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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