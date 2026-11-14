Thousand Palms has several tiny whiskered faces waiting for a safe, loving home. All of these kittens are at the same local shelter and are looking for families to grow up with.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter (Thousand Palms, CA)

(Thousand Palms, CA) Personality/notes: Young tuxedo kitten; still in the baby stage and ready to bond with a new family.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Brown Tabby

Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter (Thousand Palms, CA)

(Thousand Palms, CA) Personality/notes: Sweet brown tabby baby; a great age to learn house rules and settle into a new home.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Gray, Blue or Silver Tabby

Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter (Thousand Palms, CA)

(Thousand Palms, CA) Personality/notes: Soft-colored tabby kitten; young and ready to grow up with a family.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Brown Tabby

Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter (Thousand Palms, CA)

(Thousand Palms, CA) Personality/notes: Another adorable brown tabby baby; perfect for someone who loves classic tabby stripes.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter (Thousand Palms, CA)

(Thousand Palms, CA) Personality/notes: Another black-and-white baby listed separately; check the photos to see if he’s a match for you.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Orange or Red Tabby

Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter (Thousand Palms, CA)

(Thousand Palms, CA) Personality/notes: Rare orange girl kitten; a fun choice for someone who loves bright, sunny coats.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Thousand Palms, consider visiting Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter to meet these kittens in person and ask about adoption fees, vaccines, and spay/neuter details. Giving a shelter kitten a home opens up space for the next animal in need.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.