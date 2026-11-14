There are some lovely dogs at the Riverside County Animal Control – Coachella Shelter in Thousand Palms who are hoping for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your family, one of these pups might be the perfect match.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Location: Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter, Thousand Palms, CA

Little A is a young Pit Bull Terrier mix pup with a striking black-and-white coat. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready for training, playtime, and lots of patience and love as she grows.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

For more info, contact Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter at (951) 358-7387.

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Location: Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter, Thousand Palms, CA

ROSIE is a petite black Chihuahua looking for a calm, loving home. As an adult, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and may be a good fit for someone wanting a smaller companion dog.

👉 Meet ROSIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

For more info, contact Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter at (951) 358-7387.

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Location: Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter, Thousand Palms, CA

BUSY is a chocolate-colored Chihuahua with a rich brown coat. She’s an adult girl who may be a nice match for someone looking for a small dog to share the couch and daily walks.

👉 Meet BUSY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

For more info, contact Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter at (951) 358-7387.

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Location: Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter, Thousand Palms, CA

PINK is a tan/fawn Chihuahua with a soft, warm-colored coat. As an adult, she’s ready to settle into a routine with a family who can give her time, care, and gentle attention.

👉 Meet PINK and apply to adopt on adoptapet

For more info, contact Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter at (951) 358-7387.

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut Location: Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter, Thousand Palms, CA

FIONA is a multicolored Chihuahua with a beautiful mix of black and warm tones in her coat. She’s an adult dog who may do well in a home that can offer her consistency and kindness.

👉 Meet FIONA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

For more info, contact Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter at (951) 358-7387.

If you’re near Thousand Palms, CA, please consider visiting the Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter to meet these dogs in person, or share this list so they can find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.