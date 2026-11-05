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Palm Desert
Pet adoption event at Palm Desert Petco
7 days ago
Animal Samaritans will hold a pet adoption event at Palm Desert Petco on Saturday, November 28, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Families can stop by to meet rescue animals and adopt a new pet in need of a loving home.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Animal Samaritans
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