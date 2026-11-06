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Thousand Palms

🐶 Playful Puppies Ready for Adoption in Thousand Palms

8 days ago

Thousand Palms has some very sweet puppies waiting for a safe, loving home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your family, these little ones at the Riverside County Animal Control – Coachella Shelter would love to meet you.

CHIQUITA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11lLZm_1GoNt3ag00
  • Breed: Pembroke Welsh Corgi
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
  • Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter (Thousand Palms, CA)
  • Source: adoptapet

Chiquita is a baby Pembroke Welsh Corgi, a breed known for their short legs and big hearts. She’s still very young and will need a family ready to guide her with gentle training, playtime, and lots of love.

👉 Meet CHIQUITA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

ANNA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OrnRh_1GoNt3ag00
  • Breed: Terrier (medium, mix)
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
  • Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter (Thousand Palms, CA)
  • Source: adoptapet

Anna is a baby medium terrier mix with a lovely gray/blue coat. As a young pup, she’ll do best with a family ready to help her learn the basics and grow into a well-mannered companion.

👉 Meet ANNA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

ELSA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s88tM_1GoNt3ag00
  • Breed: Terrier (medium, mix)
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown/Chocolate
  • Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter (Thousand Palms, CA)
  • Source: adoptapet

Elsa is a chocolate-colored baby terrier mix. She’s at the perfect age to start training and bonding closely with her new family.

👉 Meet ELSA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

OLAF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rg4oW_1GoNt3ag00
  • Breed: Terrier (medium, mix)
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
  • Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter (Thousand Palms, CA)
  • Source: adoptapet

Olaf is a male baby terrier mix with a salt-and-pepper coat. Like his sisters, he’s young, curious, and ready to learn with a patient adopter.

👉 Meet OLAF and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these puppies, please contact Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter and set up a visit. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors in Thousand Palms, CA can also help these dogs find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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