🐶 Playful Puppies Ready for Adoption in Thousand Palms

Thousand Palms has some very sweet puppies waiting for a safe, loving home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your family, these little ones at the Riverside County Animal Control – Coachella Shelter would love to meet you.

Breed: Pembroke Welsh Corgi

Pembroke Welsh Corgi Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter (Thousand Palms, CA)

(Thousand Palms, CA) Source: adoptapet

Chiquita is a baby Pembroke Welsh Corgi, a breed known for their short legs and big hearts. She’s still very young and will need a family ready to guide her with gentle training, playtime, and lots of love.

👉 Meet CHIQUITA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium, mix)

Terrier (medium, mix) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter (Thousand Palms, CA)

(Thousand Palms, CA) Source: adoptapet

Anna is a baby medium terrier mix with a lovely gray/blue coat. As a young pup, she’ll do best with a family ready to help her learn the basics and grow into a well-mannered companion.

👉 Meet ANNA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium, mix)

Terrier (medium, mix) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter (Thousand Palms, CA)

(Thousand Palms, CA) Source: adoptapet

Elsa is a chocolate-colored baby terrier mix. She’s at the perfect age to start training and bonding closely with her new family.

👉 Meet ELSA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium, mix)

Terrier (medium, mix) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter (Thousand Palms, CA)

(Thousand Palms, CA) Source: adoptapet

Olaf is a male baby terrier mix with a salt-and-pepper coat. Like his sisters, he’s young, curious, and ready to learn with a patient adopter.

👉 Meet OLAF and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these puppies, please contact Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter and set up a visit. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors in Thousand Palms, CA can also help these dogs find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.