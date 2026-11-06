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🐶 Playful Puppies Ready for Adoption in Thousand Palms
Thousand Palms has some very sweet puppies waiting for a safe, loving home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your family, these little ones at the Riverside County Animal Control – Coachella Shelter would love to meet you.
CHIQUITA
- Breed: Pembroke Welsh Corgi
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter (Thousand Palms, CA)
- Source: adoptapet
Chiquita is a baby Pembroke Welsh Corgi, a breed known for their short legs and big hearts. She’s still very young and will need a family ready to guide her with gentle training, playtime, and lots of love.
👉 Meet CHIQUITA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ANNA
- Breed: Terrier (medium, mix)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter (Thousand Palms, CA)
- Source: adoptapet
Anna is a baby medium terrier mix with a lovely gray/blue coat. As a young pup, she’ll do best with a family ready to help her learn the basics and grow into a well-mannered companion.
👉 Meet ANNA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ELSA
- Breed: Terrier (medium, mix)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter (Thousand Palms, CA)
- Source: adoptapet
Elsa is a chocolate-colored baby terrier mix. She’s at the perfect age to start training and bonding closely with her new family.
👉 Meet ELSA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
OLAF
- Breed: Terrier (medium, mix)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter (Thousand Palms, CA)
- Source: adoptapet
Olaf is a male baby terrier mix with a salt-and-pepper coat. Like his sisters, he’s young, curious, and ready to learn with a patient adopter.
👉 Meet OLAF and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these puppies, please contact Riverside County Animal Control - Coachella Shelter and set up a visit. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors in Thousand Palms, CA can also help these dogs find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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