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Thousand Oaks
🏥 Thousand Oaks Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $99K+
5 days ago
Thousand Oaks has a steady flow of healthcare openings right now, from hands-on nursing to clinic leadership and part-time caregiving.
Here are several solid options hiring locally:
Perioperative Clinical Nurse Coordinator
- Employer: Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc.
- Location: Thousand Oaks, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead nursing care in an ambulatory surgery operating room. You’ll coordinate daily OR flow across pre-op, intra-op, and PACU, mentor nurses, and drive quality and infection-prevention efforts.
RN Meal Relief Labor and Delivery
- Employer: Los Robles Hospital and Medical Center
- Location: Thousand Oaks, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $57.77 – $82.16/hour (typical range)
Step into the Women’s & Children’s department at a Level II Trauma Center. You’ll cover nurses during meal breaks, support labor & delivery patients, and get access to a big benefits package, including health, retirement, and education support.
Care Counselor
- Employer: Alsana
- Location: Thousand Oaks, CA
- Type: Part-time (Sun, Wed, Thu, 2:30–11 pm)
- Pay: $23/hour
Work with clients in eating disorder recovery, supporting safety, emotional wellbeing, and daily care. Good fit if you want behavioral health experience and like working on a multidisciplinary care team.
Clinic Manager
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Thousand Oaks, CA (Hybrid remote, 91360)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $86,100 – $99,700/year
Run day-to-day clinic operations, from staffing and scheduling to billing, budgeting, and EHR management. Great for someone with medical office or psychology clinic experience who likes organizing systems and leading a team.
Caregiver (Part-Time Mornings)
- Employer: Family Ties Home Care LLC
- Location: Thousand Oaks, CA
- Type: Part-time / In-person (Wed, Fri, Sat, 7 am–11 am, never Sunday)
- Pay: $24 – $25/hour
Support a senior gentleman at home with dressing, safe walking and transfers, and companionship. Nice, steady morning schedule if you want extra hours without nights or weekends.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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