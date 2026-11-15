Thousand Oaks has a steady flow of healthcare openings right now, from hands-on nursing to clinic leadership and part-time caregiving.

Here are several solid options hiring locally:

Employer: Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc.

Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc. Location: Thousand Oaks, CA

Thousand Oaks, CA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead nursing care in an ambulatory surgery operating room. You’ll coordinate daily OR flow across pre-op, intra-op, and PACU, mentor nurses, and drive quality and infection-prevention efforts.

Employer: Los Robles Hospital and Medical Center

Location: Thousand Oaks, CA

Thousand Oaks, CA Type: Full-time

Pay: $57.77 – $82.16/hour (typical range)

Step into the Women’s & Children’s department at a Level II Trauma Center. You’ll cover nurses during meal breaks, support labor & delivery patients, and get access to a big benefits package, including health, retirement, and education support.

Employer: Alsana

Location: Thousand Oaks, CA

Thousand Oaks, CA Type: Part-time (Sun, Wed, Thu, 2:30–11 pm)

(Sun, Wed, Thu, 2:30–11 pm) Pay: $23/hour

Work with clients in eating disorder recovery, supporting safety, emotional wellbeing, and daily care. Good fit if you want behavioral health experience and like working on a multidisciplinary care team.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Thousand Oaks, CA (Hybrid remote, 91360 )

Thousand Oaks, CA (Hybrid remote, ) Type: Full-time

Pay: $86,100 – $99,700/year

Run day-to-day clinic operations, from staffing and scheduling to billing, budgeting, and EHR management. Great for someone with medical office or psychology clinic experience who likes organizing systems and leading a team.

Employer: Family Ties Home Care LLC

Location: Thousand Oaks, CA

Thousand Oaks, CA Type: Part-time / In-person (Wed, Fri, Sat, 7 am–11 am , never Sunday)

(Wed, Fri, Sat, , never Sunday) Pay: $24 – $25/hour

Support a senior gentleman at home with dressing, safe walking and transfers, and companionship. Nice, steady morning schedule if you want extra hours without nights or weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.