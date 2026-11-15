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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Thousand Oaks & Westlake
Neighbors around Thousand Oaks and Westlake Village are giving away some handy free items for home and garden. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what’s nearby.
Small Weber barbecue as is. ( works)
Item: Small Weber barbecue with stand and cover
Condition: Given away as is; owner notes it works
Details: Compact grill, comes with its own stand and a cover, good for patios or small outdoor spaces
Location: Westlake Canyon Oaks, Westlake Village, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Black Metal Garden Trellis
Item: Black metal garden trellis
Condition: Shows some wear
Details: Tall, rectangular trellis with a grid design and a top cap; nice for climbing plants or adding height to a garden bed
Location: Westlake Canyon Oaks, Westlake Village, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Green Wire Garden Fencing
Item: Green wire garden fencing
Condition: Not specified
Details: Several sections of green-coated wire mesh fencing; useful for edging beds, protecting plants, or creating small barriers
Location: Westlake Canyon Oaks, Westlake Village, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Ceiling Fan with Light Fixture
Item: Ceiling fan with light fixture and remote control
Condition: Not specified
Details: Elegant fan with wooden blades and an integrated light fixture; includes a remote, so you can control fan speed and light from across the room
Location: Rancho Conejo, Thousand Oaks, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Thousand Oaks and Westlake tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.