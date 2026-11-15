Neighbors around Thousand Oaks and Westlake Village are giving away some handy free items for home and garden. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what’s nearby.

Item: Small Weber barbecue with stand and cover

Condition: Given away as is; owner notes it works

Details: Compact grill, comes with its own stand and a cover, good for patios or small outdoor spaces

Location: Westlake Canyon Oaks, Westlake Village, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Black metal garden trellis

Condition: Shows some wear

Details: Tall, rectangular trellis with a grid design and a top cap; nice for climbing plants or adding height to a garden bed

Location: Westlake Canyon Oaks, Westlake Village, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Green wire garden fencing

Condition: Not specified

Details: Several sections of green-coated wire mesh fencing; useful for edging beds, protecting plants, or creating small barriers

Location: Westlake Canyon Oaks, Westlake Village, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Ceiling fan with light fixture and remote control

Condition: Not specified

Details: Elegant fan with wooden blades and an integrated light fixture; includes a remote, so you can control fan speed and light from across the room

Location: Rancho Conejo, Thousand Oaks, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Thousand Oaks and Westlake tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.