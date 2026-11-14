Thousand Oaks and Newbury Park have some solid part-time office roles right now—great if you want steady hours without a full 9–5.

Employer: Private real estate team

Private real estate team Location: Thousand Oaks, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time , 20–25 hours/week

, Pay: $26.00 – $28.00 per hour

Benefits: Paid time off

Support a busy real estate team with listings, transaction coordination, client updates, and office operations. Good fit if you have 2+ years real estate admin experience, love details, and want a long-term role where you can own your systems and stay for 5+ years.

Employer: Thrive Dance Center

Location: Newbury Park, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Heavy part-time , afternoons/evenings & Saturdays

, afternoons/evenings & Saturdays Pay: $22.00 – $30.00 per hour (DOE)

Be the front-desk star at a busy dance studio—greeting families, handling calls, enrollment, payments, and supervising kids. Ideal if you have 1+ year admin experience, strong customer service, a Bachelor’s degree, and like working Wed–Fri 2–9 PM + Sat 9–3 PM in a fun, high-energy space.

Employer: Gates Security

Location: Newbury Park, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time , 2–3 days/week, 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

, Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour

Handle payroll support, HR onboarding, billing, scheduling, and payments using QuickBooks and other software. Great if you’re detail-oriented, punctual, and want steady daytime hours with room to learn more office and HR skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still save it—you can tweak your resume once and apply to a few similar roles in the area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.