Thousand Oaks has some solid food and hospitality roles right now, from grocery deli work to restaurant and senior living dining. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and chances to grow.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market Location: Thousand Oaks, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.75–$25.40/hour (experience-based)

Hands-on deli and prepared foods role: cutting and serving hot/cold foods, stocking cases, keeping things clean, and helping customers. Comes with Whole Foods “Whole Benefits” (store discount, PTO, health and wellness programs) and a possible base pay bump after 90 days.

Note: Also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same role, so just one listing here.

Employer: Nordstrom

Location: The Oaks, Thousand Oaks, CA

Type: Seasonal

Pay: $18.80–$19.60/hour

Front-of-house host/hostess job in Nordstrom’s Bazille restaurant: greet and seat guests, answer phones, help with payments, and support the team where needed. Includes access to medical/vision, dental, retirement, PTO, and merchandise discount, depending on eligibility.

Employer: Agemark Senior Living – Sage Mountain Senior Living

Location: Thousand Oaks, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Serve meals to senior residents in a calm, community setting—no late-night restaurant hours. Offers PTO from day 1, health benefits options, education reimbursement, DailyPay, a free meal each shift, and employee perks/discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.