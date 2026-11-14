Thousand Oaks has some solid front-line retail roles right now, from entry-level to department leadership. Good mix of steady hourly pay, commissions, and growth paths.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: Thousand Oaks, CA

Thousand Oaks, CA Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.40–$18.90/hr

Lead a section of the store, open/close, supervise associates, and keep the floor safe, clean, and well-stocked. Good fit if you have customer service experience and want your first step into retail management.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: Thousand Oaks, CA

Thousand Oaks, CA Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.90–$17.40/hr

Front-line role helping customers, running the register, stocking, and keeping the store tidy. Lots of variety on each shift and a clear path to grow into lead or supervisor roles.

Employer: Victra – Verizon Authorized Retailer

Victra – Verizon Authorized Retailer Location: Thousand Oaks, CA

Thousand Oaks, CA Type: Full-time

Pay: Avg. $16.90–$28.62/hr (base + uncapped commission)

Sell Verizon wireless plans and devices, hit monthly sales goals, and help guests find the right tech. Comes with paid training, health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, tuition help, and 50% off Verizon service.

Employer: Regal

Location: Thousand Oaks, CA

Thousand Oaks, CA Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $17.25/hr

Holiday-season job working box office, concessions, or usher. Great if you like movies and can work weekends and holidays; expect lots of guest interaction and general cleaning.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Thousand Oaks, CA

Thousand Oaks, CA Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.55–$35.00/hr

Help run the produce department: lead the team, handle buying and merchandising, and keep everything up to food safety standards. Includes access to Whole Foods “Whole Benefits” like store discount, PTO, and wellness programs.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.