Thousand Oaks and nearby Newbury Park have a nice mix of clinic, retail, and dental roles right now. Good options here if you want steady patients and in-person work.

Employer: SPECTRAFORCE

SPECTRAFORCE Location: Thousand Oaks, CA (Occupational Health Clinic)

(Occupational Health Clinic) Type: Part-time (Tues–Thurs, ~24 hrs/week), 12-month contract, possible extension

Salary: Not listed

This role supports employee health and safety: work-injury assessments, return-to-work, medical surveillance exams, immunizations, phlebotomy, and emergency response. Best fit if you have 3–5 years clinical experience, active CA NP/RN license, and like a structured, weekday clinic schedule.

Employer: VONS (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Thousand Oaks, CA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a busy retail pharmacy helping process prescriptions, manage records, and support patients at the counter and by phone. You’ll need Board of Pharmacy registration/licensure, comfort with computers, and the ability to work varied shifts (evenings/weekends/holidays); offers weekly pay, store discounts, and benefits for eligible staff.

Employer: Clinicas del Camino Real, Inc.

Location: Newbury Park, CA

Type: Full-time, Temporary

Salary: $22.00 – $29.95 per hour

Chair-side role supporting dentists with sterilization, x-rays, impressions, patient education, and ortho assistance. Requires HS diploma and either DA & X-ray certificates or 2+ years DA experience; bilingual English/Spanish preferred and you may rotate to other health centers.

Employer: Clove Dental

Location: Thousand Oaks, CA

Type: Part-time (1st & 4th Wednesdays)

Pay: $3,000 – $7,000 per day (45% of production)

High-demand specialty role with 8–10 patients/day, strong case flow, and modern tech (CBCT, AI-assisted radiographs). You’ll need a DDS/DMD, endodontics certificate, active CA license, and full-scope endo skills; paid on your last 2 weeks of production with support from trained assistants and front office.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer or nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.