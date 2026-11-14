The Santa Monica Mountains Fund is hosting ongoing volunteer days at Rancho Sierra Vista every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Volunteers can help with native plant work at the native plant nursery, RSV Native Seed Farm, and Cheeseboro Canyon restoration sites, including Thursday plant propagation, Friday planting at the seed farm and in Cheeseboro Canyon, and Free Plant Saturdays at the nursery plus Saturday planting in Cheeseboro Canyon.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Santa Monica Mountains Fund