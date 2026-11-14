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🎁 Free Items Around Thousand Oaks — Furniture & More
Thousand Oaks neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week. If you’re looking to organize or refresh a room, these local freebies might be just what you need.
Hutch and TV Stand (TV Not Included)
Item: Hutch and TV stand (TV not included)
Description: Golden oak hutch and TV stand. Classic wood look, good for a living room or den if you need extra storage and a place for your TV.
Location: Los Robles, Thousand Oaks, CA
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Black Storage Bench
Item: Black storage bench
Description: Spacious black storage bench, great for an entryway, bedroom, or living room. Offers hidden storage to help keep shoes, blankets, or toys out of sight while also providing extra seating.
Location: Wildwood Tracks, Thousand Oaks, CA
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Blue Metal Mesh Trash Can
Item: Blue metal mesh trash can
Description: Sturdy blue metal mesh trash can, good for a home office, bedroom, or dorm-style setup. Light and easy to move, with a simple design that fits many spaces.
Location: Wildwood Tracks, Thousand Oaks, CA
Category: Home decor and accessories
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free deals like these tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.