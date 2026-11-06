🚧 Thousand Oaks construction jobs with multiple $30+/hr roles

Thousand Oaks and Newbury Park have some solid hands-on roles right now, from welding trucks to crafting custom furniture and pricing big builds.

Employer: Athens Services

Athens Services Location: Thousand Oaks, CA

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri 3:30 pm–12:00 am, rotating Saturdays)

Pay: $36.02 – $37.40/hour

Weld and fabricate parts for dump trucks, trailers, and truck bodies using MIG and arc welding. This role comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation and sick time, and steady hours for experienced welders who like working on heavy equipment.

Employer: ACCO Engineered Systems

Location: Thousand Oaks, CA

Type: Full-time, exempt

Pay: $31.25 – $42.67/hour

Prepare detailed cost estimates for small to mid-sized construction projects and support the full bid cycle. Good fit if you have 3–6 years of construction estimating, strong Excel/Bluebeam skills, and want to work with a large, established mechanical contractor.

Employer: Coyne Design

Location: Newbury Park, CA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $26.03 – $31.35/hour

Blend woodworking, carpentry, and laser cutting to build custom furniture and fixtures from blueprints. Tools are provided, with on-the-job training, employee discount, and profit sharing, plus chances to help on construction and restoration projects.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.