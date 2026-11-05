🔧 Thousand Oaks building & grounds jobs with multiple openings

Thousand Oaks has a nice mix of hands-on jobs right now, from golf course greens to biotech facilities. If you like keeping spaces clean, safe, and running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: HealthFitness

HealthFitness Location: Thousand Oaks, CA

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 11am–7pm, no weekends )

(Mon–Fri, ) Pay: $17.50–$18.50/hour

Keep a corporate fitness center looking sharp by cleaning men’s locker rooms, exercise areas, and handling towels and laundry. Light front-desk work and seasonal sports officiating make this a good fit if you like staying active, talking with people, and having your evenings and weekends free.

Employer: Arcis Golf – Los Robles Golf Course

Location: Thousand Oaks, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.90–$30.00/hour

Outdoor role caring for the golf course: mowing, trimming, bunker care, and general grounds maintenance using golf course equipment. Comes with a long list of perks like medical, dental, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and golf/tennis and food discounts.

Employer: Amgen (via BioSpace listing)

Location: Thousand Oaks, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Annual range posted by Amgen (exact figure on site)

Lead and coordinate maintenance for drug substance facilities, utilities, and production areas in a regulated (GMP) biotech environment. Good match if you have several years of maintenance experience, like solving technical problems, and want strong benefits, bonus potential, and long-term career growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles. Don’t wait too long; the good ones tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.