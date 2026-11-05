📋 Thousand Oaks admin jobs with multiple front desk roles

Thousand Oaks has some solid front desk and office roles right now, especially in healthcare and fitness. If you like helping people and keeping things organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: CURE Health Club

CURE Health Club Location: Thousand Oaks, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $23.00/hour

Luxury medical + hospitality vibe. You’re the first face patients see, handling check-ins, calls, payments, and helping introduce people to CURE’s memberships and wellness services.

Employer: HealthFitness

HealthFitness Location: Thousand Oaks, CA (on-site at client fitness center)

(on-site at client fitness center) Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 2:15 PM–10:15 PM, no weekends)

Pay: $18.00 – $19.50/hour

Evening front desk role in a corporate fitness center. You’ll greet members, handle memberships and payments, help with locker room upkeep, and support special events—plus benefits and no weekend shifts.

Employer: California Hand and Physical Therapy

Location: Thousand Oaks, CA (in person; travel to Oxnard at times)

(in person; travel to Oxnard at times) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour

Healthcare front desk role with a focus on insurance verification and patient check-in/out. Must have 1+ year medical front desk experience and be bilingual English/Spanish; comes with medical, dental, PTO, 401(k), and more.

Employer: Summitt Health

Location: Thousand Oaks, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Not listed (office-based role)

Not listed (office-based role) Pay: $25.79 – $31.06/hour

Higher-pay office role mixing data entry and customer support. You’ll work in Excel, databases, and ERP systems, keep records accurate, and answer customer questions. Strong computer and typing skills are key.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often open doors to other roles at the same place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.