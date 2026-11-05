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📋 Thousand Oaks admin jobs with multiple front desk roles
Thousand Oaks has some solid front desk and office roles right now, especially in healthcare and fitness. If you like helping people and keeping things organized, these are worth a look.
Patient Concierge Front Desk Receptionist
- Employer: CURE Health Club
- Location: Thousand Oaks, CA (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00 – $23.00/hour
Luxury medical + hospitality vibe. You’re the first face patients see, handling check-ins, calls, payments, and helping introduce people to CURE’s memberships and wellness services.
Fitness Center Receptionist (Closing Shift)
- Employer: HealthFitness
- Location: Thousand Oaks, CA (on-site at client fitness center)
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 2:15 PM–10:15 PM, no weekends)
- Pay: $18.00 – $19.50/hour
Evening front desk role in a corporate fitness center. You’ll greet members, handle memberships and payments, help with locker room upkeep, and support special events—plus benefits and no weekend shifts.
Front Desk Receptionist
- Employer: California Hand and Physical Therapy
- Location: Thousand Oaks, CA (in person; travel to Oxnard at times)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour
Healthcare front desk role with a focus on insurance verification and patient check-in/out. Must have 1+ year medical front desk experience and be bilingual English/Spanish; comes with medical, dental, PTO, 401(k), and more.
Data Entry Clerk / Customer Service
- Employer: Summitt Health
- Location: Thousand Oaks, CA (in person)
- Type: Not listed (office-based role)
- Pay: $25.79 – $31.06/hour
Higher-pay office role mixing data entry and customer support. You’ll work in Excel, databases, and ERP systems, keep records accurate, and answer customer questions. Strong computer and typing skills are key.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often open doors to other roles at the same place.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.