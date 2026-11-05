⚠️ Thousand Oaks City Hall closed Fri, Nov 6, 2026

⚠️ Thousand Oaks City Hall closed Friday, Nov. 6, 2026

Thousand Oaks City Hall will be closed on Friday, November 6, 2026. The closure starts at 7:00 am. City Hall is closed on alternate Fridays, so plan any in-person city business (like permits, payments, or records) for another weekday.

If you’re looking for something to do, the UC Master Gardeners of Ventura County offer many gardening and landscape events and classes. You can view their full schedule of workshops and activities on their online event calendar.