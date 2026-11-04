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Thousand Oaks
🛒 Thousand Oaks Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
3 days ago
Thousand Oaks is busy hiring in customer-facing roles right now, from gyms to grocery stores to eyewear and insurance. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.
Sales Supervisor - The Promenade at Westlake
- Employer: Warby Parker
- Location: Thousand Oaks, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive base + variable pay (range not listed)
This is a keyholder-style role leading sales on the floor, opening/closing the store, and keeping the vibe fun and inclusive. Full-time perks include health, vision, dental, 401(k), stock purchase plan, and free eyewear.
Licensed Optician - The Promenade at Westlake
- Employer: Warby Parker
- Location: Thousand Oaks, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive base + variable pay (range not listed)
Perfect if you’re a licensed or ABO-certified optician who loves both optics and customer service. You’ll fit and adjust eyewear, explain prescriptions in simple terms, and help guests pick frames, with strong benefits and career-growth support.
Courtesy Clerk
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market (Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation listing)
- Location: Thousand Oaks, CA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17.00–$18.75/hour
Entry-friendly role (age 16+) where you bag groceries, help customers find items, grab carts, and keep the store tidy. Comes with store discount, flexible schedules, DailyPay access, 401(k) with match, and growth paths into other departments.
Seafood Team Member (Service Counter) - Full Time
- Employer: Whole Foods Market
- Location: Thousand Oaks, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.75–$25.40/hour
Hands-on job at the seafood counter: stocking, prepping fish, keeping displays fresh, and helping shoppers with questions. Includes store discount, paid time off, and access to Whole Foods “Whole Benefits” for eligible team members.
Commercial Lines Account Manager (Pacific Time Zones) – Future Opportunities
- Employer: Insurance Office of America
- Location: Pacific Time Zone / West Coast (includes Thousand Oaks area)
- Type: Full-time (talent pipeline, not an immediate opening)
- Pay: Account Manager: $80,000–$105,000/year; Senior: $95,000–$115,000/year
For experienced commercial insurance pros who handle client service, renewals, and account management. This builds you into IOA’s talent pipeline for future remote/West Coast roles, with bonus potential, company-paid health insurance, PTO, and 401(k) match.
Member Experience Manager
- Employer: EōS Fitness
- Location: Thousand Oaks, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.90–$21.90/hour
Lead the front desk and member experience at a busy gym—handle member concerns, coach staff, and keep the club friendly and clean. Perks include free gym membership for you + a family member, DailyPay, health benefits, 401(k) with match, and paid time off for eligible employees.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and many promote from within.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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