🛒 Thousand Oaks Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Thousand Oaks is busy hiring in customer-facing roles right now, from gyms to grocery stores to eyewear and insurance. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Warby Parker

Warby Parker Location: Thousand Oaks, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + variable pay (range not listed)

This is a keyholder-style role leading sales on the floor, opening/closing the store, and keeping the vibe fun and inclusive. Full-time perks include health, vision, dental, 401(k), stock purchase plan, and free eyewear.

Employer: Warby Parker

Warby Parker Location: Thousand Oaks, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + variable pay (range not listed)

Perfect if you’re a licensed or ABO-certified optician who loves both optics and customer service. You’ll fit and adjust eyewear, explain prescriptions in simple terms, and help guests pick frames, with strong benefits and career-growth support.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market (Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation listing)

(Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation listing) Location: Thousand Oaks, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00–$18.75/hour

Entry-friendly role (age 16+) where you bag groceries, help customers find items, grab carts, and keep the store tidy. Comes with store discount, flexible schedules, DailyPay access, 401(k) with match, and growth paths into other departments.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Thousand Oaks, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.75–$25.40/hour

Hands-on job at the seafood counter: stocking, prepping fish, keeping displays fresh, and helping shoppers with questions. Includes store discount, paid time off, and access to Whole Foods “Whole Benefits” for eligible team members.

Employer: Insurance Office of America

Location: Pacific Time Zone / West Coast (includes Thousand Oaks area)

Type: Full-time (talent pipeline, not an immediate opening)

Pay: Account Manager: $80,000–$105,000/year; Senior: $95,000–$115,000/year

For experienced commercial insurance pros who handle client service, renewals, and account management. This builds you into IOA’s talent pipeline for future remote/West Coast roles, with bonus potential, company-paid health insurance, PTO, and 401(k) match.

Employer: EōS Fitness

Location: Thousand Oaks, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.90–$21.90/hour

Lead the front desk and member experience at a busy gym—handle member concerns, coach staff, and keep the club friendly and clean. Perks include free gym membership for you + a family member, DailyPay, health benefits, 401(k) with match, and paid time off for eligible employees.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and many promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.