Shakira has weighed in on Shakira law.

Abdul El-Sayed won Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat on November 3, beating Republican Mike Rogers 52.5% to 45.5%. When he takes office in January, he’ll be the first Muslim U.S. senator.

During the race, a Rogers ad claimed El-Sayed’s family had been “linked to the Muslim Brotherhood and Al-Qaeda,” and President Trump called him a “jihadist.”

El-Sayed answered with a pun. In an October 14 campaign video, he said: “No one is trying to push Sharia law on anyone, but there is Shakira law. And Shakira law has one commandment: that the hips don’t lie.”

Shakira performs onstage. Photo via USA TODAY Network / Reuters Connect.

The clip drew about 2.4 million views on TikTok. On November 6, his team posted, “Today, I will be practicing Shakira law.”

Then Shakira showed up in the comments: “Finally, a law my hips can agree with! Habibi, think you can get it through Congress?” Habibi is Arabic for “my dear.”

The pun is older than his campaign. In 2018, Rep. Ilhan Omar said someone in her Instagram comments accused her of wanting to enforce Shakira law. Her answer: “And you know, hips don’t lie!”

El-Sayed has a second law, too. “Do not believe the people who say I’m for Sharia law, I’m for shawarma law,” he said. His rule: a shawarma with lettuce in it is “just a sandwich.”

Shakira law is now in effect. Whenever, wherever.

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