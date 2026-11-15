Empathy is one of the most powerful emotional traits a person can have. It shapes how you love, how you listen, and how deeply you connect with others. But it can also be overwhelming when it’s not met with the same level of care and understanding in return. That’s why many people look for partners who don’t just accept their sensitivity, but match it.

Birth months are often used as a symbolic way to explore emotional compatibility. The idea isn’t about fate, but about shared emotional language, how two people naturally respond to feelings, vulnerability, and connection. If you consider yourself an empathetic person, these are the birth months often associated with partners who may understand you on a deeper level.

March

As the kindest one of the year, it’s no surprise that those born in March would naturally gravitate towards people with as much of a pure heart. They like people who are sensitive to other people’s needs and who often put themselves in others’ shoes. So, holding the door for someone or caring for a younger sibling will attract the water sign even more. It’s also a plus if you love kids and are kind to animals.

July

July natives are attracted to empathetic people because it shows a person’s ability to be vulnerable. That will give the water sign reassurance of a budding connection and solidify the emotional security they desire. They’re attracted to those who can let their walls down and care deeply about those closest to them. It’s also a plus if you cry during a movie and love your mom a lot.

November

Incredibly empathetic themselves, those born in November are attracted to those who are deeply intuitive and can understand other people’s emotions and motivations. They want to be with someone they can trust completely. They like people who listen with compassion and aren’t afraid to feel even the most intense emotions.

May

Empathetic people are very close to someone born in May’s heart. As pragmatic and practical as they are, they know having an empath around is good for them. They possess empathetic traits and like people with as much of a steadfast and reliable nature. They’re also attracted to those who genuinely care about the well-being of others around them.

September

September-born individuals gravitate towards compassionate people. Though they don’t show it, they have a sensitivity to them. They can be hard on themselves often, so they’re attracted to those who can easily offer a listening ear and a helping hand. They like those who are intuitive and comfortable empathizing with their own and others’ emotions.