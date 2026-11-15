The FAA announced SMART’s expansion to all 22 air traffic control centers on November 10, after the controllers’ union said it hadn’t helped design, test or implement the AI planning tool.

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association made that statement in a September 22 report, saying its lack of involvement meant it couldn’t assess the tool’s effect on the workforce. The union said new technology should support controllers’ experience, training and judgment. That statement describes the union’s involvement at the time; it doesn’t establish that the tool underwent no testing.

An air traffic control facility, where controllers manage the airspace guidance at the center of a dispute over the FAA’s AI-powered SMART planning tool. Photo by Eduardo Munoz / Reuters.

SMART, short for Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories, draws on weather, flight schedules and available airspace capacity to suggest changes. Its September 21 launch announcement described limited use around Washington. Controllers remain responsible for keeping aircraft separated.

The FAA’s November 10 announcement described several stages of human review: specialists in Washington validate the data, recommendations pass through the Command Center in Warrenton, and local facilities consider scheduling changes. Local leadership can approve or reject recommendations. Those reviews leave a separate question about controllers’ participation in developing the system.

During a November 13 briefing about the separate communications outage and nationwide ground stop, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy denied that SMART caused the disruption. He described the tool as supplying prompts for people to make decisions.

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