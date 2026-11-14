Have you ever had a conversation with someone and thought, “Wow, they would make a really excellent lawyer”? Whether it’s seeing all sides of an argument or being a gifted public speaker, some people are just naturally skilled debaters. Here are the five birth months who make the best lawyers, and how the month we arrive in explains their talent for debate.

April: Never Loses An Argument

April natives are ruled by Mars, the planet of war, passion, and aggression. Mars’ influence makes those born in April both argumentative and competitive, which are great traits for any debater. When someone born in April has a point to make, they will never back down, doggedly pursuing victory. It helps if what they’re debating is something those born in April are passionate about, but they will even fight for opposing beliefs if it means winning. Those born in April make great lawyers and debaters because they never back down from a battle, and they will stand up for their cause until their dying breath.

June: The Enthusiastic Researcher

June natives are guided by Mercury, the planet of communication and intellect, which is what makes this air sign such a strong debater. June-born individuals are endlessly curious, with an insatiable thirst for knowledge. If they are going to debate, they thoroughly research every possible side of the argument. They are driven more by a desire to truly understand the topic than a sense of competition. As skilled speakers, they are excellent at presenting their case in front of an audience – they’re engaging, entertaining, and make clear points. Those born in June will go out of their way to gain a deep comprehension of the argument, and make an eloquent case for their side.

September: Never Misses A Single Detail

Like June, September is ruled by Mercury, so people born in this birth month also have exceptional intelligence and communication skills. However, September natives are also perfectionists, and they play by the rules – they never miss a single detail, and they follow the law to the letter. They don’t rely on luck to win an argument – they have an encyclopedic knowledge of the facts and how to wield them in their favor. In fact, those born in September are excellent employees in almost any field, because they follow the rules and are so meticulous. It’s what makes them such talented lawyers and debaters – no one else knows the ins and outs of the case like they do, and they leave no stone unturned.

October: Sees Both Sides Of The Story

As the star sign represented by the scales, those born in October have a strong interest in justice. They want fairness, equality, and peace for all, and many dedicate their lives to this cause. They are incredibly diplomatic and can see both sides to any argument, whether they agree with it or not. And, as an air sign, they are naturally charming, so they can easily win over an audience or jury. Someone born in October as a lawyer or debater will consider every perspective of the case, so they can predict the opposing side’s argument and plan their rebuttal. And their pleasant demeanor and communication style gives their defense an extra boost.

February: Plays Devil’s Advocate

February-born individuals are ruled by Uranus, the planet of change, rebellion, and innovation. Uranus’ influence makes this birth month a natural contrarian – they go against the grain just for the sake of being different. They are constantly playing devil’s advocate, which makes them skilled debaters or lawyers. People born in February can see the opposite (or even unpopular) side of an argument, so they can better defend their case. Instead of getting frustrated when they discover ways to dispute their cause, they relish the challenge of finding the perfect defense, picking the argument apart and analyzing it until they have their rebuttal. And, as a fixed sign, those born in February are stubborn and will stand their ground in a dispute. Their eccentric, inventive minds also come up with creative arguments others could not imagine.