Sen. John Fetterman called himself a “pro data center Democrat” and pledged continued support for Israel on November 14, defending 2 positions that have deepened his rift with fellow Democrats.

In his first interview since the midterms, the Pennsylvania Democrat rejected a moratorium on AI and data-center development. He described the competition with China as “our Manhattan Project now” and argued that slowing construction would hurt American national security.

Sen. John Fetterman at a markup hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, March 19, 2026, where he voted to advance Markwayne Mullin’s DHS secretary nomination. Photo by Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images.

Fetterman also dismissed claims that data centers are pushing up electricity bills, calling them misinformation and alleging that China was behind much of the propaganda. Those were his assertions.

His support for development has put him at odds with progressives, including Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, as well as Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro. He’s also sided publicly with President Donald Trump on the issue.

Sen. John Fetterman speaks on the Senate floor. Photo by Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla.

On Israel, Fetterman said, “I’m always going to support Israel.” He criticized Democrats on the far left who want to withhold aid, arguing that they should put pressure on Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah instead.

That stance extends a record dating back to before the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks. He’s opposed conditioning aid, visited Israel and said he’d be the “last Democrat standing” in its support if necessary.

Polls put his favorability among Pennsylvania Democrats at roughly 20% later in 2026, down from strong majorities in 2024, while his standing among Republicans has improved.

Asked what could lead him to leave the Democratic Party, Fetterman pointed to the possibility of Sen. Chris Van Hollen becoming majority leader. He called Van Hollen a “progressive darling” while criticizing his positions on Israel.

Fetterman also urged Democrats to “take the win” after the midterms and work across party lines on Social Security, affordability and AI, rather than prioritize investigations and political payback.

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