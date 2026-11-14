President Donald Trump was at the White House as a nationwide FAA ground stop stranded thousands of travelers on November 13. He was briefed on the disruption but made no public appearance and said nothing to Americans, leaving Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin to address the country.

The shutdown began shortly before 4 p.m. Eastern after overloaded telecommunications equipment disrupted the radar and communications data used by air traffic controllers. Officials halted departures nationwide for safety. Aircraft already airborne were able to land safely.

Inside JFK’s terminal on November 14, 2026, a stranded passenger waits out the ripple effects of the FAA’s nationwide ground stop, which wiped out thousands of flights into the weekend. Photo by Ryan Murphy / Getty Images.

The ground stop lasted roughly 4 to 5 hours and was lifted around 8:15 p.m. Reports put the day’s cancellations at roughly 9,000 to 10,000, with thousands more flights delayed. Travelers were still facing cancellations and delays on November 14.

Executive time and several policy meetings in the Oval Office that were closed to the press appeared on Trump’s schedule for November 13. Duffy and Mullin briefed him there, and administration officials said he was receiving updates in real time.

Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office on August 14, 2025, ahead of a proclamation marking the 90th anniversary of Social Security. Photo by Andrew Harnik / Getty Images.

During the disruption, Trump posted on Truth Social about other subjects, including Hollywood and the Coast Guard, but didn’t post about the outage. His comments on the failure reached the public through Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy, who described a phone conversation with the president.

Doocy said Trump attributed the problem to aging FAA infrastructure and said it didn’t appear to involve a cyberattack or AI. Officials likewise reported no indication of an intentional attack.

President Donald Trump at the White House. Photo by Andrew Harnik / Getty Images.

Here is Doocy summarizing what Trump told him: “It does not seem like this is a cyber attack or AI or anything like that. … There’s nobody taking credit which would be common if somebody did execute a huge cyber attack like this on critical infrastructure… Instead this seems to be a situation where there’s a bunch of old broken stuff in the infrastructure that the FAA relies on to keep planes in the sky. … Some of this is like 55-year-old equipment that needs to keep working, keep running, and that they have worked on it, they’ve talked to Congress about replacing, it just hasn’t gotten replaced yet.”

Duffy blamed aging, overloaded technology and called for around $50 billion to overhaul air traffic control. The White House attributed the breakdown to years of underinvestment. Critics, including some Democrats, questioned Trump’s lack of a direct public address while travelers were stranded; administration officials maintained that he was being kept informed.

In February 2025, the FAA terminated roughly 400 employees as part of the broader DOGE/Trump workforce optimization push.

Thanks for reading Thought Catalog. Join us on Facebook, or keep reading on our website.