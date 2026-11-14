Jordan Martin says Russell Brand wanted her to “taste anonymous,” demanding she keep brushing her teeth until she bled. The allegation appears in Netflix’s documentary Russell Brand: Open Secret, in which his former girlfriend describes abuse and controlling behavior during their relationship.

“He didn’t want me to be familiar to him and so he was asking me to brush my teeth but it was just never enough.”

Russell Brand photographed by Neil P. Mockford / Getty Images.

Martin also alleges that Brand sexually assaulted her following an argument and repeatedly cheated on her.

Another former partner, Jemima Goldsmith, has accused Brand of “violence and abuse.” She says she once called police to have him removed from her home “during a violent incident.”

The documentary brings together accounts from former partners, former roommates and fellow comedians alongside footage from Brand’s career. It was released after his conviction for rape and sexual assault.

He was sentenced to 10 years and 6 months in prison.

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