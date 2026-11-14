Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy had urged travelers to skip pajamas and slippers at airports. At a November 13 White House briefing, he wore 2 quarter-zips with no undershirt as he pressed Congress for $50 billion to replace aging air traffic control equipment.

His navy Department of Transportation pullover carried his embroidered name and the department’s seal. Asked about his clothes, Duffy said he’d been flying from Dallas when the outage hit and hadn’t had time to change out of his jacket and jeans.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks at a White House briefing, pressing Congress for $50 billion to modernize air traffic control infrastructure. Photo by Alex Wong / Getty Images.

The White House and DOT had sought about $30 billion for modernization earlier that day. Speaking alongside Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, Duffy pushed for a larger emergency package: “I’ve asked. The President’s asked for $30 billion. I want $50 billion.”

The briefing followed a technical failure involving aging FAA equipment, including analog switches and routers dating to the 1980s that became overloaded with data. The resulting nationwide ground stop was the longest in more than 2 decades, with roughly 10,000 flights delayed and more than 6,000 canceled.

Duffy pointed to earlier problems at Newark as he argued for replacing outdated hardware and software. Airspace reopened later that evening, with flight operations returning gradually.

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