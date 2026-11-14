There’s something magical about that fairytale kind of love. Some say it only happens in the movies, but there’s likely at least one couple you know who met in the most romantic way possible. This kind of love does exist, so why settle for anything less? While some of us could care less about romance, even the most pragmatic birth months often daydream of being swept off their feet. For the following four birth months, this weekend is perfect for a little romance. If you love one of these birth months, it’s time to sweep them off their feet.

April

If anyone does the sweeping in a relationship, it’s usually the April. These bold fiery signs know how to show the object of their affection exactly how they feel, which means they’re usually the ones initiating things. Unfortunately, sometimes they can feel a little left out wishing that someone would do the same for them. If you’re dating someone born in April, sweep them off their feet this weekend by reversing roles. Showing them exactly how special they make you feel by doing the same for them in return. Even a bold, go-getter April likes to feel special.

May

Most of the affection that someone born in May prefers is quiet and comfortable. They’re the ones choosing a night cuddled up on the couch over a candle-lit dinner at a fancy restaurant. This is especially the case if they’re the one planning everything. They might get so overwhelmed by choice that they just choose what you always do together just to make it easier. This weekend, sweep someone born in May off their feet by planning something they’d never plan for themselves. Show them that you love being at home on the couch as well as off on adventures.

October

October natives are one of the most romantic birth months of the year. They’re relationship people through and through, which means they pretty much require that feeling of being adored by their partner. If you’re dating someone born in October and haven’t showed them much affection lately, this is your message from the universe telling you to sweep them off their feet this weekend. A relationship is never too long or too comfortable to inject a little romance, especially for someone born in October.

January

January-born individuals are often so busy, they don’t have time for romance. There’s too much on their to-do list! But if you surprise them with something, they’ll appreciate the gesture. This weekend, sweep someone born in January off their feet by reserving a night for all the romantic things you know will get their heart beating. Taking the planning out of their hands is perfect since they’re normally the ones doing all the work. Show your January-born you love them, because they totally deserve it.