intuition, as it is trying to alert you to your present situation.

April, June, November, and March – our tarot reader has put together special tarot readings to help you through the next few weeks.

The cards pulled:

General Outlook – The general theme of the issues you are facing.

– The general theme of the issues you are facing. Helping You – People, perspectives, or situations that can help you.

– People, perspectives, or situations that can help you. Challenging You – People, perspectives, or situations that will challenge you.

– People, perspectives, or situations that will challenge you. What to Embrace – What you need to embrace.

– What you need to embrace. What to Let Go – What you need to let go of.

– What you need to let go of. Advice – Some general advice on how to really tune in or hear their intuitive inner voice.

April

General Outlook – Temperance, Reversed. You’ve been tangling with a life filled with imbalances and lived at the extremes. Move towards a state in which you can engage in self-healing.

Helping You – Seven of Wands, Reversed. After facing so many challenges and setbacks, it’s understandable that you are feeling defensive, and are being protective over what you’ve built.

Challenging You – The Empress. Blocked creatively, you’re having issues with how to deal with anxious energy. Forced to wait on others, you’re feeling simultaneously unfocused and overwhelmed.

What to Embrace – The Emperor. As you face these challenges with your focus, obstacles, and imbalances, embrace your discipline. Be practical. Focus on what you need, and create a solid foundation.

What to Let Go – Seven of Swords. Now isn’t the time to try and take a shortcut or otherwise take liberties with the process. Be honest with yourself.

Advice – Ace of Pentacles. To tap into your intuition, use gratitude as your focus. While it can feel painful to focus on gratitude when feeling challenged and disregarded, it’s a way of focusing on the abundance that you’re experiencing and opening your heart to new possibilities. You’re more likely to manifest the life you want if you focus on the positive of your current experience.

June

General Outlook – Eight of Pentacles, Reversed. Perfectionism, while acceptable when building skills that require high levels of precision, can hinder your ability to move on in other areas of life. Don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good.

Helping You – King of Wands, Reversed. Your willingness to be fully present, and to embrace your inner truth gives you the grace and strength you need to meet this moment. Be mindful that you don’t go so deep within yourself that you grow callous, or lose your sense of compassion.

Challenging You – The Lovers, Reversed. You haven’t been able to communicate with those you care about as much as you’d like, and instead of being the comfort you normally find in your support network, you just find tension and distrust.

What to Embrace – Four of Swords. Burning yourself out won’t do anyone any good, most of all yourself. There’s nothing so pressing that it can’t wait for you to get the appropriate amount of rest. Without rest and meditation, you’ll never be able to hear that still, soft voice of your intuition over the din of the chaos.

What to Let Go – Seven of Swords. It’s vital that you are your best advocate – that means being fiercely honest with yourself.

Advice – The Emperor, Reversed. Wanting control of a situation, especially one that has the potential to emotionally harm you, is a natural reaction. Be mindful that ultimately all you can really control is yourself. Focus that energy within, and be fearless in connecting with your intuitive self.

November

General Outlook – Six of Swords, Reversed. It’s rarely that you aren’t aware of exactly what the best course of action would be. It often comes down to convincing yourself to take care of the unfinished business it’s going to take to get it all done.

Helping You – Four of Swords. You have the time and emotional wisdom to rest and recuperate. This gives you the space and time to meditate, and engage in other activities that help renew your focus and your strength.

Challenging You – Page of Swords, Reversed. Be wary – there is deception and manipulation in your situation. Be mindful of the motivations of others, especially when expressing yourself and your truth.

What to Embrace – Two of Wands. Focus on preparation and planning for what you know will need to be done.

What to Let Go – Five of Pentacles. Let go of the ‘poverty mindset’ and instead focus on radical faith in yourself to change your circumstance. Don’t allow financial challenges to blind you to opportunity. Let go of your feelings of insecurity.

Advice – The Hierophant, Reversed. As you sort through the next few weeks, lean into your own personal beliefs. Be willing to be unconventional. Your life is experience is enough to make you your own guru.

March

General Outlook – 5 of Cups. Feelings of disappointment can lead to other difficult feelings – regret and loss can lead us into pessimistic and dark thought patterns and grow a cynical inner voice.

Helping You – The Lovers. There is a deep love near you, and the harmony that it brings to your life also gives you a sense of emotional security. This sort of deep love and understand can help you maintain alignment with your values despite temptations.

Challenging You – 9 of Wands. It’s hard enough to deal with some of the difficulties that life has been bringing you, much less to wrestle with the feelings of disappointment and loss indicated by the 5 of Cups. It’s leaving you feeling drained and exhausted from the constant struggle. You’re prone to feeling overwhelmed which might lead to being overly defensive.

What to Embrace – The Fool. Embrace the beginner’s mind. Instead of asserting what you know, allow the world to teach you a different way. Revert to an inner state of innocence, and actually wipe the slate clean to start over. Clear the noise, so you can hear the soft voice of your intuition.

What to Let Go – The Magician. Let go of the idea that you can control it all and make it all happen. Instead of trying to control your experience, surrender to the magic of the journey.

Advice – Page of Pentacles. Focus on your goals. Be practical and create milestones. When engaging with your intuition, use manifestation as the lens through which to focus. Instead of feeling manifestation as being a facet of control, understand it as one of attraction.