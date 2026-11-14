Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia’s CEO, president and board member within days of apologizing to employees for being unfaithful to his wife of about 40 years. His departure followed reports of multiple affairs and a board investigation into whether he’d been targeted by foreign intelligence.

In Bengaluru on November 11, 2026, an Nvidia logo is displayed on a laptop in a photo illustration. Photo by Idrees Mohammed / AFP via Getty Images.

One reported relationship involved Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman who’s unrelated to him and an executive at Megaspeed, a major Nvidia customer. U.S. officials alleged she may have ties to Chinese intelligence, raising concerns about national security and chip exports.

Jensen Huang, founder and former CEO of Nvidia. Photo by Idrees Mohammed / AFP via Getty Images.

Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of healthcare who reported to Huang, was also reportedly involved with him. Those allegations included claims that the pair had been filmed at a hotel during a company event. A separate report described an alleged affair with another, unnamed Nvidia employee.

In his memo to employees, Huang acknowledged his infidelity and apologized. That admission didn’t establish every allegation surrounding the reported relationships.

Nvidia shares fell sharply during the turmoil, with reports putting the loss in market value in the hundreds of billions of dollars. CFO Colette Kress was named interim CEO.

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