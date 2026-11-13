Audiences at New York City’s Broadway Theatre on November 13, 1940, heard Fantasia through a sound system that required specially equipped theaters. 86 years ago today, Walt Disney’s experiment in bringing classical music to the screen began its limited roadshow release.

A scene from Walt Disney’s Fantasia, the 1940 animated feature that paired classical music with animation and debuted the pioneering Fantasound stereo system. Credit: Fantasia (1940).

Disney and RCA developed Fantasound, a multi-channel system that made Fantasia the first commercial movie released in stereo and helped lay the groundwork for modern surround sound. The equipment requirements also restricted how many theaters could show it as intended.

A scene from Walt Disney’s Fantasia (1940), the studio’s groundbreaking animated feature that paired classical music with animation. Credit: Fantasia (1940).

Disney’s 3rd animated feature, following Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Pinocchio, built its program around 8 musical segments. Leopold Stokowski conducted, with most of the music performed by the Philadelphia Orchestra. On screen, music critic Deems Taylor introduced the pieces as master of ceremonies.

Mickey Mouse took on Paul Dukas’s The Sorcerer’s Apprentice. Dance of the Hours brought together dancing hippopotamuses, ostriches and alligators, while Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring accompanied dinosaurs. Bach’s music inspired abstract animation, and Mussorgsky’s Night on Bald Mountain gave way to Ave Maria.

The film initially struggled to earn back its costs. Expensive production, a restricted theatrical run and World War II’s disruption of European markets hurt its box office. Reviews ranged from mixed to positive, and some viewers struggled with its departure from a conventional plot.

Re-releases eventually made Fantasia profitable. Its surreal imagery drew a cult following in the late 1960s, and the film later entered the National Film Registry. Its legacy also includes Fantasia 2000, theme-park adaptations and concert presentations.

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