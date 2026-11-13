Russell Brand faces allegations of sexual misconduct from 6 more women. Among them is a woman who says she didn’t consent to sex with Brand and that he apologized afterward.

The Times and Sunday Times investigated the women’s accounts. Another woman alleges that she asked Brand to stop during sex because he was causing her pain, but he continued.

The latest alleged incident known to the investigation’s reporters dates to 2015.

The reporting team says it couldn’t publish the new allegations while Brand’s criminal case was ongoing because doing so risked prejudicing the proceedings.

Brand’s earlier position was that he’d done nothing wrong and that all his relationships had been consensual.

Brand received a prison sentence of 10 years and 6 months on November 9. On November 5, a jury found him guilty of 1 rape and 3 sexual assaults involving 4 women, for offences committed between 2004 and 2009. He was acquitted on 3 other counts.

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