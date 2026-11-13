Sam Hartman will lead season 30 of The Bachelor, and the 27-year-old Washington Commanders quarterback admits he’s nervous about the conversations ahead.

“I have a tough time holding a conversation with one girl; 30 is gonna be pretty tough,” he said while announcing his role on Good Morning America on Nov. 13, hours after Washington beat the New York Giants.

Hartman initially resisted the idea. “At first I was like, ‘No way,'” he recalled. Talking with Jesse Palmer, the former Bachelor who now hosts the franchise, helped him reconsider what the experience could offer.

Sam Hartman surveys the field during the Washington Commanders’ summer training camp at OrthoVirginia Training Center on July 25, 2024. Photo by Scott Taetsch / Getty Images.

“I know one thing: When people are saying ‘I do,’ they don’t ask you where you met, they just ask you if you want to do it forever. And I don’t see any problem with that,” Hartman said.

His teammates offered advice on the flight home after the game, though he joked that he couldn’t repeat it and probably wouldn’t follow it. His parents encouraged him to be himself, enjoy the experience and trust his instincts.

As for a partner, Hartman wants someone whose ambition and passion give him something to pursue. He also values compassion, a quality he connects to his family’s work caring for others: His father is an orthopedic spine surgeon, his mother is a labor and delivery nurse, and his brother is completing his residency at Vanderbilt.

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman on the field. Photo by Scott Taetsch / Getty Images.

“Seeing them do so much for other people, I think that’s a huge part,” he said.

There could be an athletic element to the dates, too. Asked whether contestants would need to catch a pass, Hartman said, “They’re going to get tested for sure.”

Originally from Charlotte, North Carolina, Hartman played college football at Wake Forest and Notre Dame, setting Atlantic Coast Conference career records for touchdown passes and 300-yard passing games. He’s also appeared on reality TV before: QB1: Beyond the Lights followed him as a high school quarterback pursuing college football.

Season 30 brings The Bachelor back nearly 2 years after Grant Ellis’s season ended in March 2025. Ellis proposed to Juliana Pasquarosa in the finale; they announced their breakup less than 3 months after it aired.

Hartman’s season is scheduled to premiere March 21, 2027, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Episodes will stream on Hulu the next day.

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