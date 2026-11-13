GTA 6 is now the most pre-ordered game in PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store history, and its November 19 launch is still a week away. The record-setting pre-orders across PlayStation and Microsoft’s digital stores come with a sales estimate of 9.69 million copies.

That estimate comes from sales tracker Sensor Tower and could put Rockstar’s sequel ahead of Cyberpunk 2077 for the biggest pre-order total ever. Sony hasn’t released its own pre-order count, so the estimate is separate from the records confirmed by the 2 storefronts.

A promotional or event image related to GTA 6’s historic pre-order launch. Photo by Yuki Iwamura / AFP / Getty Images.

Sony cited “unprecedented demand,” while Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, said pre-orders were running “far in excess of our initial expectations.” Take-Two also suggested the anticipation is affecting other games’ release schedules, with some players reportedly holding onto their money for GTA 6.

Both Sony and Microsoft are urging players to download the game before launch to ease pressure on their stores. PlayStation’s Tim Turi said: “Given the anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI, we strongly advise that everyone who is hoping to play on launch day to preload the game as soon as possible.” The rollout begins at midnight in each region on November 19.

GTA 6 is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Xbox One players will also have access through Xbox Cloud Gaming, while a PC version hasn’t been announced. Microsoft also plans to add Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 to its cloud service.

The game is expected to run at 30fps across consoles, including Xbox Series S. On PS5, it’ll support DualSense haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, controller speakers and Tempest 3D Audio.

Like what you read? Follow Thought Catalog on Facebook, and check out more on our website.